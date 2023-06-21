On Friday, 7 July 2023, you’re invited to the manicured lawn of Hatten Wines, Sanur, for an evening of dining and wining …with a purpose! This marks the debut of a new local food festival, ‘Sip and Savour’, organised by the Bali Restaurant and Café Association, made to showcase the efforts, vision and quality of Bali’s dining industry whilst raising money and awareness for important causes.

The Bali Restaurant and Café Association (BRCA) was officially started in 2022, an initiative by restaurateurs, chefs and F&B industry leaders who felt that only through collaboration could Bali’s dining scene really improve and make positive change. This new festival, Sip and Savour, aims to present not only the superb food and drinks one can find on the island, but will also showcase the amazing sustainability initiatives these establishments employ — and the great players and solutions providers who make this possible.

Starting at 4pm, the Hatten Wines Lawn will welcome guests to vibrant and family-friendly bazaar setup, lined with decorated stalls serving delicious food and a wide variety of drinks. it is set up to be an afternoon and evening of fun and entertainment, whilst allowing guests to engage, meet and interact with change-makers and solution providers here in Bali.

Here’s what to expect from this year’s event:

Food and Beverage Bazaar

Participating restaurants at Sip and Savour: Panda Kitchen, Brasserie at The Alaya Ubud, Don Juan Cafe, Mozaic, Ginger Moon Canteen, Cascades, The Kelusa, The Cellardoor – Private Dining Room, Bumbu Bali Restaurant & Cooking School, Das Bistro, Koko Bambu Restaurant (Mason Chocolate), Hatten Wines (for wines), 2080 Burgers and Ryoshi.

Note: A minimum of 20% of each sale will go to selected charitable organisations. The stall holders can donate a higher percentage if they choose to, and at past events the majority do.

Live music

A host of local musicians and entertainers who have donated their time to help raise funds for those in need and inject Sip and Savour with a great, lively atmosphere.

Sustainable Solutions and Products Market

Discover local, sustainable products and services that available right here in Bali.

Workshops and Cooking Classes

Learn how to make sustainable pasta with chef Luigi of Zibiru, or sustainable seafood from Chef Jethro Vincent of Mazie. ecoBali Recycling, Bye Bye Plastic Bags and Sungai Watch will host talks and workshops on how to make your home – or business -more sustainable, plus fun activities for kids as well.

Charitable Foundations

These foundations work tirelessly to provide for those unable to provide for themselves. Meet the personalities behind the charities and learn what you can do to help eradicate poverty in Bali for good.

“With this festival, our association, it’s members and sustainability partners, will be joining forces to showcase our values, sharing them to the public to create awareness of those fighting for sustainable tourism in Bali and to attract like-minded people to join our cause” says Chris Salans, chef/owner Mozaic restaurant Ubud, also co-founder of the BRCA

Sip and Savour coincides with another important food-focused programme, The Sustainable Food Festival 2023 (30 June to 15 July), run by the Bali Hotel Association (BHA), who work alongside the Bali Restaurant and Café Association in a combined mission to protect Bali’s environment and communities, whilst supporting and encouraging local producers and suppliers.

Admission tickets

Admission ticket for Sip and Savour 2023 are Rp.100,000 per person, this includes One (1x) welcome drink (cocktail, wine, beer, etc). T ickets are available online here.

Follow the Bali Restaurant and Café Association on Instagram to stay up to date: @balirca

For restaurants wanting to join the association go to: www.balirca.id