Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary, the largest Starbucks destination in Southeast Asia, since it opened has presented a bespoke customer experience, not only through its renowned coffee offerings but also through various coffee classes and tours. Recently they’ve elevated the guest experience with the opening of the Coffee Experience Center, a brand-new expansion that’ll surely be warmly welcomed by coffee connoisseurs on the island.

Starbucks Dewata’s Coffee Experience Center was brought to life in celebration of the archipelago’s rich and revered coffee heritage. Through the Coffee Experience Centre, Starbucks aims to highlight how the roasting process enhances the distinctive quality and eclectic flavour characteristics of Indonesian coffees. Tucked within the expansive Starbucks Dewata complex, the Coffee Experience Center is the establishment’s latest extension which offers interactive experiences that recognises the seed-to-cup journey, combining coffee sourcing, roasting, brewing and serving for customers to discover in one destination.

Spanning over 140 sqm, the Coffee Experience Center features a design inspired by rich copper tones and traditional Balinese Besek baskets, crafted with the same materials used in the Coffee Sanctuary like the terracotta brickwork and terrazzo floors. In keeping with local inspiration, the interiors feature stained glass windows that depict Indonesian coffee farmers. Here, visiting guests can expand their knowledge about the art and science behind sourcing, roasting and brewing coffee through interactive workshops hosted at the venue.

“This year marks 20 years of Starbucks retail presence in Indonesia,” stated Anthony McEvoy, Leader at Starbucks at PT Sari Coffee Indonesia. “We are very proud that we are making another milestone here by opening the Dewata Coffee Experience Center, serving a range of Starbucks coffees, all locally grown, sourced, and roasted coffee exclusively in Indonesia, starting with coffee from the Aceh region. The Dewata Coffee Experience Center amplifies our leadership and passion for coffee, as well as our commitment to Indonesia’s rich coffee culture.”

“Aligned with Starbucks global mission to inspire and nurture the human spirit, the Dewata Coffee Experience Center is also an immersive coffee destination that is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the connection between our customers, communities and coffee farmers that is an essential part of serving our coffee. We believe that by highlighting the dedication and care involved in coffee’s creation, the more appreciation others will have to ensure its future, and we want to reaffirm our commitment to supporting coffee farmers in Indonesia by working closely with the Farmer Support Center to ensure a sustainable future of coffee for all,” added Anthony.

In addition to allowing visitors to learn about Starbucks’ responsible sourcing practices, the Coffee Experience Center also shares how the company is collaborating with Indonesian coffee farmers at the Farmer Support Center in North Sumatra to guarantee sustainable farming practices that improve resilience, quality and size of harvests.

“As one of the world’s leading coffee-growing regions, Indonesian has played a unique and important role in Starbucks journey since the beginning,” shared Tim Scharrer, Managing Director and Vice President of Starbucks Coffee and Cocoa. “Starbucks has sourced high-quality Arabica coffee from Indonesia for 50 years and is proud to be one of the largest buyers of Indonesian coffee in the world today. At the same time, we remain dedicated to working with farmers in Indonesia to bring responsibly-sourced Indonesian coffee to the world,” he concluded.

The one-story establishment welcomes visitors from Monday to Sunday, from 8am to 10pm with a capacity of up to 30 seats.

Dewata Coffee Experience Center

at Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary

Jl. Sunset Road No. 77, Seminyak

+62 361 934 3482

dewata.starbucks.co.id