For those in search of a peaceful retreat amidst the serenity and beauty of Mother Nature, check into the charming bohemian setting of a new staycation destination in Ubud: Suara Alam Suite. Managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, this new accommodation boasts a verdant jungle and lush rice paddy views.

Renowned for its greenery, its peace and quiet, Ubud attracts travellers in search of Bali’s peaceful side – where nature is abound and all around. Offering such a destination is Suara Alam Suite, a boutique stay perched on a secluded and verdant section of valley just north of Ubud town.

Found on Tirta Tawar Road, central Ubud is a mere 8-minute drive away, where all the popular cafés, restaurants, boutiques and markets await. However, it pays to be just out of town, to be able to enjoy Bali’s natural environment in peace, but still have the lifestyle thrills just minutes away.

Cosy, charming and stylish, Suara Alam Suite is certainly designed for the modern traveller. The rooms are designed in a clean, sleek and minimalist style as all of the attention is brought to the beautiful views each of the rooms present. The accommodation offers three room categories: the Paddies Room, the Jungle Room, and the Ubud Room. Each room features facilities and amenities including air-conditioning, a rain shower, free WiFi, LED TV with Netflix access, Amazon Alexa, a minibar, standard guest amenities and supplies, and more. These are relaxed and homey havens to retreat into.

Paddies Room Jungle Room Ubud Room Ubud Room

Each room features King Beds with a maximum occupancy of 2 adults. Unwind in the 30sqm Paddies Room with views overlooking the rice paddies, while the 35sqm Jungle Room is an isolated abode perfect for those wanting ultimate privacy, and the 50sqm Ubud Room presents spacious living complete with an outdoor private bathtub.

Enjoy leisurely days at the comfortable accommodation, featuring three plunge pools, a dining area, and daybeds, where you are invited to lounge all day and bask in the magical Ubud surroundings. Perfect for vacationing and honeymooning couples, they can also prepare romantic surprises with candle, flower and helium balloon decorations.

For more information or reservations, please visit suaraalamubud.com

Suara Alam Suite

Jl. Tirta Tawar No. 88, Ubud

+62 812 3850 4678

info@suaraalamubud.com

suaraalamubud.com