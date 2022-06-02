Beyond its world-renowned bespoke artisan jewellery collection, John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak is known for its fantastic culinary and beverage offerings, namely their signature The Long Table lunch. The popular dining experience has unveiled its latest menu, offering guests an eclectic selection of Balinese and Indonesian-inspired dishes with a John Hardy twist.

John Hardy’s Long Table lunch originated from the flagship John Hardy Workshop in Mambal, a communal lunch experience which saw the brand’s hundreds of artisans, employees and visitors share a homey, freshly-cooked meal. This tradition has been adapted to the Seminyak boutique and gallery since its establishment, offering guests the chance to experience the brand’s 30-year-old tradition in the gorgeous Seminyak venue.

Ikan Belacan Lawar Biu Batu Bebek Tangkap

For IDR 350,000++ per person, The Long Table’s latest set menu offers guests dishes from across Indonesia’s diverse archipelago, including Bebek Tangkap (Aceh), local duck fried with crispy pandan, curry laksa and lime leaves; Ikan Belacan (Medan), smoked Mackerel sauteed with sweet corn, leek, and chilli and prawn paste; Lawar Biu Batu (Bali), plantain from Payangan, mixed with smoked mushroom and “bumbu” Bali, and Balinese spices; Tum Jamur (Bali), steamed tofu, oyster mushroom, chicken with basil and coriander; Sop Bobor (West Java), organic spinach and sweet corn cooked with duck broth; and Nasi Timbungan (Bali), organic rice with Medanese anchovies.

Nasi Timbungan Tum Jamur Sop Bobor

To wrap up your meal, the traditional Indonesian dessert, Es Campur, shaved ice with a selection of local traditional toppings and syrups will be prepared and served table-side. Tea and coffee are also available. This current menu at The Long Table Lunch will be available throughout June.

You can also order a variety of innovative inspired cocktails and beverages to complement your meal from the venue’s Jamu Bar. As the name suggests, the Jamu Bar’s extensive jamu-focused offerings feature the locally-inspired traditional health elixirs with a twist, served with or without alcohol. (Please note that additional cost applies to orders not included in The Long Table lunch package).

If you’re planning on experiencing The Long Table Lunch on a Friday, stay a bit longer after your meal for a little bit more indulgence as John Hardy Seminyak has recently re-launched their weekly Friday Sunset Picnic. Set on the venue’s beautiful lawn, savour two hours of free-flow Jamu-inspired cocktails and local bites in a cosy picnic setup. Find out more!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 811 3811 8003 or email seminyak@johnhardy.com

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Seminyak

@johnhardybali

johnhardy.com