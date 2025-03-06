Embrace Rejuvenation and Renewal with Gdas Bali’s Nyepi Offer

Nestled amidst the serene and lush landscape of Mas Village in Ubud, Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort provides the perfect escape for those searching for rejuvenation and spiritual renewal during the upcoming Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence.

Offering the Serenity Escape package, the resort invites guests to fully embrace total tranquillity and stillness during Nyepi. From 28 to 30 March 2025, enjoy a two-night stay at Gdas Bali , where each detail is thoughtfully designed to enhance relaxation and well-being.

Immerse in the Serenity Escape package, where guests will be spoiled with a nourishing plant-based menu from Tangi Restaurant, including daily breakfast, lunch, and two locally inspired, nutritious dinners. Guests can also unwind with a rejuvenating 60-minute massage and join the wellness activities designed to restore mind-body balance.

The wellness haven trusts the transformative power of nature and serenity. The Serenity Escape package not only offers a tranquil retreat enclosed by Bali’s natural beauty but also provides guests the chance to experience the spiritual essence of Nyepi, a time for reflection and renewal.

Priced from IDR 14,100,000++ per package, the Serenity Escape is ideal for those wanting to recharge and reconnect in a tranquil environment. Whether seeking solitude or sharing the experience with loved ones, Gdas Bali promises a truly transformative journey to inner peace.

While you’re there, take advantage of the resort’s cutting-edge wellness facilities and services, including The Bali Eden which has an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, steam room, warm plunge pool and cold plunge pool, while the Health Suite facilitates a range of advanced healing treatments including Cryotherapy, IV Drips, Colonic Hydrotherapy, Live O2, and Salt Therapy.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 908 3131 or email hello@gdasbali.com

Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort

Jl. Cempaka Mas, Ubud

+62 361 908 3131

hello@gdasbali.com

gdasbali.com