Grand Hyatt Bali Promises a Holistic Escape This Nyepi Holiday

Retreat to the pristine shores of Nusa Dua during the Nyepi holiday as Grand Hyatt Bali welcomes guests to immerse themselves in the serene and culturally rich celebration, offering a unique blend of tranquillity, luxury, and Balinese tradition.

The Nyepi holiday marks the beginning of the Saka New Year in Bali, a sacred occasion that encourages peace, introspection, and harmony with nature. Experience stillness as the entire island comes to a complete standstill during Nyepi and enjoy the comforts of the Grand Hyatt Bali’s luxurious accommodation.

Grand Hyatt Bali’s Holistic Escape experience includes daily breakfast for two, a chance to witness and celebrate the island rich cultural heritage with the Balinese Ogoh-ogoh parade within the resort, wellness and cultural experiences in the spirit of Nyepi, and a 180-minutes healing yoga class session inclusive of healthy snack bar at IDR 550,000++ per person.

The five-star resort has long become one of the top choices of accommodation in the upscale neighbourhood for travellers, renowned for its seamless blend of culture, Balinese hospitality, tropical scenery, and modern amenities. The resort boasts 636 luxury rooms, suites and villas across four villages, all designed in contemporary Balinese style. The resort also features a collection of exquisite dining destinations, including Salsa Verda (Italian), Nampu (Japanese), Watercourt (Indonesian), Pasar Senggol (Indonesian and Balinese), and so much more.

The Holistic Escape offer is available for bookings until 27 March 2025 for a minimum 2-night stay from 28-30 March 2025. Find out more on the Holistic Escape package here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 234 or email bali.grand@hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 234

bali.grand@hyatt.com

hyatt.com