Perched on the magnificent cliffs of Uluwatu, the five-star Karma Kandara is home to one of the most picturesque spa havens in Bali. The resort’s Karma Spa has been designed to offer exquisite treatments that nourish, nurture and cure the mind, body and soul under traditional thatched-roof bales offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

The professional spa team of anatomy-trained bodyworkers are prepared to nurture guests with treatments that restore and replenish. Whether you’re a solo traveller, a honeymooning couple, or a vacationing family, Karma Spa’s extensive treatments cater to all. The treatment highlights include:

Couples Ocean Spa Suite

The highlight of Karma Spa is the cliff Ocean Spa Suite, boasting an open-air massage bale complete with a glass-walled Infrared Sauna, Ocean Shower and Soaking Pool – an oasis to explore, connect, and be. Release your toxins through the skin and boost your skin glow with the Infrared Sauna. All the packages offered include complimentary refreshments.

‘Just Be’ (Infrared Sauna Essential) is a 60-minute treatment that offers an Infrared Sauna session with a dip in the Soaking Pool with views overlooking the Indian Ocean. The three-hour ‘Couples Connect’ or the four-hour ‘Ocean Spa Retreat’ presents unlimited treatments of your preference, complemented with a bottle of Karma Signature Reserve Sparkling Wine. The Feel Liberated – Sauna, Scrub + Massage Time is a 120-minute treatment featuring a warm sea salt scrub and full body massage, and an Infrared Sauna session.

Island Rituals

Indulge in treatments incorporating the finest ingredients from the island, including coconut oil, sea salt, herbs and essential oils. The treatments can be complemented with a steam session in the private Healing Vibrations Suite.

The 120-minute treatments include: the Island Detox (30 minutes Infrared Detox Sauna + Warm Sea Salt Mineral Scrub + 60 minutes Bespoke Massage), Island Escape (60 minutes Balinese massage + 30 minutes Warm Sea Salt Scrub +30 minutes Karma Yoga Facial Massage), and Island Siesta (60 minutes Balinese Massage + 30 minutes Karma Yoga Facial + 30 minute Feel Good Foot + Leg Massage).

Unique to Bali – Local Healers

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Balinese Healers to bring balance to your soul with several offerings. These healing sessions are held in the Healing Vibrations Suite, a cave-like sanctuary with a private shower and steam.

The treatments include the 3-hour Balinese Temple Blessing Ceremony and the 90-minute Balinese Sound Healing Massage. Guests can also book sessions with an Acupressure Master, Balinese Reiki Healer, Balinese Reiki Master, Reiki, Hydrotherapy & Heart Healing, and readings with a Tarot Master.

Massage + Bodywork

The expert spa team at Karma are trained year-round with certified experts, health practitioners and healers to deliver overall therapeutic experiences. The Massage + Bodywork packages include the Karma Rhythm Signature Massage, Sacred Balinese Massage, Your Time – Bespoke Massage, Karma Surrender, Karma Fit Massage, and Unwind Foot + Leg Massage.

Other Treatments and Rituals

Additionally, guests can also partake in the Sacred Balinese Rituals, offering bespoke experiences that include the Balinese Forest Renewal Ritual, Balinese Jungle River Ritual, and Balinese Salt Detox Ritual.

The Intraceuticals Oxygen Facials offer the likes of the Ultimate Oxygen Facial, Rejuvenate Oxygen Infusion, Anti-Ageing Oxygen Infusion, and Micro-Exfoliator – Deeper Cleanse. The wellness offerings include Yoga and Movement classes that include Karma Yoga Classes, Tai Chi, Personal Training, and Meditation classes. When it comes to grooming, the Groom + Glow packages offer a variety of manicures and pedicures using professional OPI products.

Karma Spa also offers treatments and classes for the family including Kids’ Yoga, manicures and pedicures, and foot massages. Guests wanting to pamper in the comfort of their villa can take advantage of the In-Villa Treatments including the Karma Reserva Couples Treatment, Sleep Well – Masterful Massage, and Live It Up – Martini & Manicures and Pinot & Pedicures.

Go the extra mile for your loved one with the Spa & Dine package, where you can enjoy a romantic couples massage, followed by a detoxifying Infrared Sauna session, and a plunge in the Cliff Soaking Pool. Then, enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner in the breathtaking setting.

For more information or reservation, please contact +62 811 3821 5287 or email spareception@karmakandara.com

Karma Kandara

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 811 3821 5287

spareception@karmakandara.com

karmagroup.com