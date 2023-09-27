Following the successful debut of the ‘Indonesia, The Land of Art’ exhibition last month, The Apurva Kempinski Bali proudly unveils the second phase of its live art studio exhibitions with ‘Indonesia, The Land of Art Volume II’.

The inspiring and spectacular event is part of the resort’s Powerful Indonesia Festival, in collaboration with the Bali-based art community, Kita Art Friends. Set in the resort’s Pendopo Lobby, the Live Art Studio Art Exhibition welcomes guests to marvel at the magnificent works of art by four prolific Indonesian artists until 3 November 2023, where each month will feature four different artists showcasing their craft.

In September, the exhibition welcomes four new renowned Indonesian artists including Dicky Takndare, Dedy Sufriadi, NPAAW, and Ida Bagus Indra, who have made their stamp in both the national and international art industry. ‘Indonesia: The Land of Art Volume II’ is open to the public and welcomes art connoisseurs and appreciators to witness these talented artists at work from September to October 2023.

The second month of the exhibition was unveiled on 8 September 2023, featuring an Art Talk hosted at L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo with an interactive dialogue themed ‘Visual Art, Business, and Future Challenges’. The talk welcomed distinguished speakers including Rizki Zaelani, curator of the National Gallery of Indonesia; Savitri Sastrawan, a Bali-born curator; Nicolaus Kuswanto, the owner of Zen1 Art Gallery; Abdes Prestaka, the founder of Kita Art Friends; and the month’s featured artists Dedy Sufriadi and Dicky Takndare.

The event was followed by remarkable performances that merged a sacred meditative dance with live art painting by Dedy Sufriadi, the unique live artwork demonstration by NPAAW, and Dicky Takndare conveying his ideas and voices through canvases made from Beringin trees.

The exhibition will run from 11 August 2023 to 3 November 2023.

For more information on the exhibition, featured artists and their work (including the catalogue) please find the official Exhibition Catalogue Here .

