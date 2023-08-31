Food rescue organisation, Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia, is hosting a fundraising charity dinner on Friday, 8 September 2023 at W Bali Seminyak’s Starfish Bloo. This superb dining event will feature four of Bali’s top Indonesian chefs, great entertainment and of course plenty of fundraising opportunities.

Founded in 2017, SOS Indonesia began their operations, rescuing surplus food from restaurants across the island and redistributing it to greater communities in need. Tackling two issues at once — i.e. food waste and nourishment for disadvantaged peoples — SOS has served more than 29 million meals — which equates to 6 billion kilograms of food over 6 years.

This impactful organisation is thus hosting a charity dinner to raise funds that will help them continue and expand their operations.

‘Rescue & Rejoice: A Sustainable Feast for a Greener Future’ will be hosted at the luxurious beachfront restaurant of the W Bali – Seminyak, Starfish Bloo. This event is being held in conjunction with Disciples Escoffier Indonesia , a non-profit association dedicated to the culinary arts and transmission of knowledge.

Dinner will feature a Four-Course Dinner created by four highly-celebrated Indonesian Chefs from Bali’s top establishments: Chef Adriel (W Bali Seminyak), Chef Agung Gede Agung (St Regis Bali), Chef Bayu Retno (Mandapa, A Ritz Carlton Reserve), Chef Dayu (Apéritif Restaurant). Each chef will prepare their own course to create a superb dining experience for all.

The fundraising evening starts with a cocktails and canapés hour at the beachside of Starfish Bloo at 6pm, featuring cocktails and beverages from supporting local brands Hatten Wines, East Indies Gin, Nusantara Cold Brew, Balian Water, Arak Bumbung, Terra Water and Verve Catering.

Throughout the evening’s dinner, guests will enjoy a range of entertainment, including the music of UniSoul Band, DJ Tina Colada, and a special traditional dance performance by YKPA – Yayasan Kasih Peduli Anak– , an orphanage for young and teenage street children, many who are handicapped, supporting their health and education. Opening remarks will be made by Chef Chris Salans, owner of Mozaic Restaurant in Ubud and President of Disciples Escoffier Indonesia in Bali.

The major fundraising activities of the evening includes live and silent auction, with over 50 attractive hotel, villa, dining, and leisure activities to bid on. 100% of all proceeds from the dinner and auction, wholly benefit the SOS Indonesia.

This one-of-a-kind charity dinner is priced at IDR 1,750,000nett per person

6pm – 10pm – Friday, 8 September 2023

Starfish Bloo, W Bali Seminyak

Purchase Tickets Online

For more information, contact:

+62881398685641 (WA)

tara.Senja@scholarsofsustenance.org

scholarsofsustenance.org

Event and Prize Supporters:

Food for the evening’s four-course dinner is kindly sponsored by: Exotic Fine Foods, Bali Coop, Bali Sustainable Seafoods, Lotus Foods, Classic Fine Foods and Manjimup Artisan Truffles.

Hotel and villa vouchers are sponsored by: The Conrad Bali, The Pavilion Sanur, Hard Rock Hotel, Le Meridien Jimbaran, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu, The Laguna Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua, Dynasty Hotel, Merusaka Hotel, The Sens Ubud, Villa Alami Tabanan, The Viceroy Bali, Alila Seminyak, Intercontinental, The Trans Resort, Alam Kul Kul, Alaya Hotel Ubud, Ramada Sunset by Wyndham, Sanctoo Villas, Jambuwuluk Oceanic Seminyak, The Ayu Kintamani Villa / Toya Devasya, Villa Air, Aloft Bali Seminyak, Westin Nusa Dua, W Bali Seminyak, Four Points by Sheraton Balikpapan, JW Marriott Medan, Marriott Jogja, Fairfield Bandung, Sheraton Lampung, Sari Pacific Jakarta, St Regis Jakarta, St Regis Kuala Lumpur, FP by Sheraton Manado, and Tugu Lombok.

Dining vouchers are donated by: Double Six Luxury Hotel (Rooftop and Plantation Grill), The Edge, The Oberoi (Kura Kura Restaurant), Grand Hyatt (Nampu Japanese Restaurant), Nagisa Izikaya Resto, La Brisa, La Plancha, La Favela, Mandapa Ritz Carlton Ubud, Sheraton Grand Gandaria Jakarta (Anigre Restaurant), and the Sheraton Bandung.

Spa & Leisure vouchers were sponsored by: The Westin Jakarta, The Stones Legian Waterbom Bali and All 4 Diving.