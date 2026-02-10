Since opening in early 2024, Syrco BASÈ has become one of Ubud’s most compelling culinary hotspots. Founded by Michelin-starred Dutch-Indonesian chef Syrco Bakker, the restaurant explores Indonesian heritage through a present-day lens, shaped by traceability, nature and transparency.

At Syrco BASÈ, food begins way before the plate. The team works closely with their “Bali Heroes”: farmers, fishers, artisans, and producers across the archipelago, which creates a direct relationship between landscape, kitchen, and guest. The restaurant’s name reflects this philosophy: in Balinese, BASÈ means both “seasoning” and “language,” while it means “foundation” in English.

Syrco BASÈ unfolds across four interconnected spaces. The Restaurant presents seasonal tasting menus and a la carte dishes rooted in Indonesian flavours, often using produce harvested from the on-site regenerative garden. The Bar explores botanical mixology, crafting cocktails inspired by local herbs, spices and flowers. The Shop connects guests with handcrafted items used throughout the venue.

At the centre sits KU culinary atelier: a 12-seat stand-alone dining room offering an 11-course journey. Rather than at the table, the experience begins in the garden, where guests are invited to smell, touch, and taste ingredients at their source, followed by a blessing at the on-site temple. From there, diners move into the lounge for delicate bites before sitting at the chef’s counter, where Chef Syrco and his team prepare each course with precise, immersive choreography.

Dinner at Syrco BASÈ Restaurant is served from Tuesday to Saturday, with menus that shift with availability and harvest. Signature dishes include savoy cabbage with green chilli koshi and lime, fish roulade with potato purée and razor clam, nasi ulam with fresh herbs and pickles, and pork cheek with andaliman pepper and kanari nuts. Vegan and vegetarian menus feature organic and foraged ingredients treated with the same care.

Guests can choose between BASÈ Pure or the more expansive BASÈ Journey tasting menus, with beverage pairings ranging from wines and botanical cocktails to non-alcoholic options. Lunch on Fridays and Saturdays presents a lighter expression of the kitchen’s philosophy through a la carte selections and tasting menus.

At the KU culinary atelier, the 11-moment Culinary Journey unfolds in a more personal rhythm. Highlights include Bali Bouillabaisse, a light broth layered with ocean flavours, and The Ocean, a mix of sea urchin and crayfish served in a sea urchin shell.

Within its first two years, Syrco BASÈ has received international and regional recognition, including honours from Traveller Australia, PRESTIGE Gourmet Awards and The Best Chef Awards. Despite this, the restaurant’s focus remains rooted in craft, learning and collaboration.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning and improvement,” says Chef Syrco Bakker. “Syrco BASÈ is a journey into the heart of Bali’s agricultural and culinary soul,” he adds. “By weaving tradition and innovation into every plate and every pour, we aim to show that Indonesian gastronomy belongs on the world stage.”

In a dining landscape increasingly shaped by spectacle, Syrco BASÈ offers a grounded, layered encounter with Indonesian cuisine that feels both contemporary and rooted in place. Syrco BASÈ Restaurant and Bar is a member of Bali Restaurant & Cafe Association (BRCA).

