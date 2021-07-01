A blessing for parents in Bali, Tamora Gallery in Berawa has been a regular go-to destination for families. Now filled with an array of educational facilities, entertainment areas, dining and shopping outlets, there’s a little something for everyone, from the young kids and of course the adults too.

This semi-outdoor complex is a Bali-lifestyle answer to a shopping arcade. What has Tamora Gallery particularly popular is their open areas, where the free-to-use playground at the centre of the gallery a favourite spot for parents and children. The same goes for their skate bowl, where kids and adults alike skate and learn.





Kids and Education

As if building around this need for stimulating activities, Tamora Gallery is now host to an array of fantastic educational centres. Places offering extracurricular activities that help to keep children engaged outside of school. These have been very popular for parents in recent months.

These creative classes come in many forms, making it possible for parents to give their children the creative outlet that they’re looking for, these include:

Berawa Art House, painting and arts classes for kids. They impart drawing and painting techniques progressively, across a variety of mediums, aimed at teaching skills but also to experience the joys of art-marking. Classes are tailored to no more than 8 people. and private sessions are available upon request.

painting and arts classes for kids. They impart drawing and painting techniques progressively, across a variety of mediums, aimed at teaching skills but also to experience the joys of art-marking. Classes are tailored to no more than 8 people. and private sessions are available upon request. Ensiklomusika Music School Canggu , makes learning music very accessible for all, with vocal, piano, violin, guitar, drums, cello and flute classes all available for children.

, makes learning music very accessible for all, with vocal, piano, violin, guitar, drums, cello and flute classes all available for children. Another unique offering is the Eva Scolaro Talent Studio, where performing arts workshops are held, with everything from different dance classes (tap, break, hip-hop), drama and acting, ballet, musical theatre and more all offered. For those parents who see a star performer in their young ones!





Especially great for parents is that as their children are having their classes, Tamora Gallery offers plenty of places to eat, drink and shop as they wait. Adding to that, the complex is also home to Canggu’s only complete bookstore, Books and Beyond, which not only have stock an array of books but is also a great gift shop.

Creative Pursuits

On that creative note, Tamora Gallery is home to two other tenants that make it a unique destination for all the creatives in the area. These include:



• Labrana Bali, a film developer lab, specialising in analogue cameras, who also sell an array of different films for those who prefer to snap and print!

• Genesis Creative Centre, a collection of fully-equipped creative studios, including art, music, fashion, photography and film studios, available for independent creatives and content creators to rent and use on demand.

• Spark Studio, is the Tamora-run multi-purpose space, which can be used for workshops, classes, dance studio, presentations and more.

Food and Beverage

As mentioned, Tamora Gallery is home to a whole range of great restaurants and cafés, each offering something unique. Mouthwatering burgers and more from Shmurger Cafe, to modern Japanese food over at INK, to delightful Indonesian and Asian Fusion food at Mahija.

INK

Shmurger Cafe

Halo Niko!

The newest dining spots in the complex include The Stock Shop, where (frozen!) beers and comfort food are on the menu; IceLab, where you’ll find indulgent gelato and artisanal products like jams and caramel to die for; Hova Cake, a specialist bakery and cake shop; and Halo Niko! Greek and Javanese restaurant, serving up souvlaki and more! Coming soon to Tamora Gallery will be Golden Monkey, Ubud’s best Chinese restaurant making its way down south to the coast!

If that isn’t enough, come nighttime, Tamora’s underground bar and nightclub called ‘Vault’ takes over the evening entertainment, with weekends bringing in the island’s top DJs and music events.

Shopping and Lifestyle

On top of all of the above, Tamora Gallery provides for all those looking for some more lifestyle and shopping experiences.

First and foremost, the famous Toni&Guy Essenuals can be found here, one of Bali’s top salons owned and run by long-time, expert stylist David Mercer, once European Artistic Director to the brand, and also owner of 8 salons and 1 academy. It’s now where Bali’s most stylish residents go to their the latest cut, styles and treatments.

For those looking for a new look, you’ll find plenty of fashion brands lining the Tamora streets, including Little Joe Woman, Story of a Memory, OLLA, Maidenlove and Hanya the Label. Outside the fashion world, Sleeping Culture presents their home textiles and linens made eco fabrics; and Millo Kids, specialising in baby and kids goods, including toys from high-quality materials, stylish clothes, beautiful books and useful gifts for children.



Last but not least, Tamora is also home to two health-centred outlets, including BSI Natural Health Clinic Bali, specialising in integrative natural health, premium natural vitamin IV infusion and more; as well as Dr. Ristie Family Clinic, general practitioner consultation and more.

So, whilst clearly a great hub for family entertainment and education, the offerings of this semi-outdoor lifestyle complex go beyond that with creative pursuits, great food and beverage and boutique shopping experiences available.

Every few weeks a new event, market or bazaar is also organised in the public areas of Tamora, brining new reasons and new excitements to the destination.

Tamora Gallery

Jalan Pantai Berawa No. 99, Tibuneneng

Regular opening times: Daily 9am – 9pm

@tamoragallery

www.tamoragallery.com