The Healing Village Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay has always been at the forefront of wellness experiences in Bali, bringing the latest in cutting-edge technology and offerings to their guests.

The latest additions to this award-winning spa include a state-of-the-art Assessment and Recovery Zone, an all-new Pilates studio, and take-home wellness insights designed to empower their guests even after they’ve left.

Take-Away Wellness Tools and Insights

For those looking for the ultimate recovery in the New Year, The Healing Village Spa’s cutting-edge tools promise science-backed treatments to target specific areas of need. Treatments include Compression Boots – which use compressed air to massage limbs, mobilise lymph and speed recovery; Flex Beam – a wearable infrared therapy device to relieve pain, repair muscle and recharge energy, and Therabody Vibration – hand-held massagers that reduce tension, increase blood flow and speed up rehabilitation.

Guests are available to purchase the latter two onsite, allowing them to continue their healing at home. Guests are also able to learn take-home thermotherapy practices in the Longevity Garden – a tranquil “steam garden haven” for two with a self-led thermotherapy sequence that comprises DIY salt scrubs and mud wraps, an Infrared heat and PEMF (Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field) mat to release toxins, and a refreshing ice bath.

State-Of-The-Art Technology for Profound Healing

Tradition and technology converge in the Healing Village Spa’s ‘Illume Room’, Bali’s pioneering “Surround Sound Spa Suite”, featuring a heated quartz-sand bed made of crushed crystals for inversion therapy, surround sound technology, powerful chromotherapy (using light and colour), and seven alchemy crystal singing bowls for high vibrational healing. It showcases how the latest in wellness innovation can enhance age-old healing practices.

Other progressive offerings include TDA (Transdermal Application) facials – which utilise the world’s pioneering dermatological-aesthetic therapy system to transport active anti-ageing ingredients non-invasively into the deepest layers of the skin; Venus Freeze facials – combining Multi-Polar Radio Frequency and Pulsed Magnetic Fields to help restore a youthful appearance to the face, neck and body; and VisBody Analysis – a 3D body scanner that analyses body composition, posture and more.

Elevated by Energy Healing Package

For a truly comprehensive experience, the three- or five-day ‘Elevated by Energy’ healing package invites guests to immerse themselves in the Healing Village Spa’s best treatments. This exclusive package encourages guests to immerse in light and sound, crystals and colour, plants and water utilising ancient Balinese rituals and innovative thermotherapy for an in-depth exploration into the transformative capability of the ancient and the modern.

This experience for two includes daily breakfast, a 75-minute private couple’s booking in the spa’s Longevity Garden, a 60-minute Anti-Gravity Yoga session and a 30-minute Bamboo Stretch group class as well as a 90-minute Deep Knead Massage and a 120-minute Gemstone Joy treatment each. This healing package is available to book until 31 March 2025.

For more information, please email spa.bali@fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Bali

+62 361 701 010

spa.bali@fourseasons.com

fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay